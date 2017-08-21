Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Fishing is going excellent. Lots of fish of all sizes. Spinners with crawlers and pulling crankbaits in the mud in 28-31 ft still doing the best. Areas south of Garden Island great. Reefs on fire! Gold, glow, crayfish, and bright colors continue to fill coolers Pike all over the lake, perch mixed in with walleyes and a few sturgeon roaming the lake.

Anglers in the Rainy River finding some walleyes with morning/evening. Fall fishing on the Rainy River coming soon as shiners will push back up the river. Trolling cranks or pulling spinners producing the best now. Smallmouth bass in good numbers along shoreline rock, bridge embankments and feeder streams. Sturgeon anglers finding great success.

Up at the NW Angle, fishing as we get later into August is showing no signs of slowing down. In Minnesota, trolling is filling coolers daily. UV colors in 26-30’ smashing fish. Good bite near Little Oak. Up in Canada, jigging walleyes has continued to be the go to tactic. Muskies on bucktails in shallow weeds and rocks.. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.