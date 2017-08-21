Staying focused on the finish line

Last spring, BGMR Freeze Track runner Trey Nichols prepared to race in the 800 meter run at a meet in Mahnomen, Minn., on what his Coach John Lee called a perfect day in terms of temperature and wind to do something special– break the boys’ school record for the 800 meter run.

“I said (to Trey), ‘Your time, you’re really close to the school record.’ I said, ‘We’re going to beat it,’” Coach Lee said.

Nichols started out pretty fast, Coach Lee said, and slowed down some. Thinking he used too much energy in the beginning, Lee saw Nichols kick it into high gear the last 120 yards or so, showing a “burst of energy” to the finish line.

“Now, he didn’t win the race, overall, but he did beat our school record by quite a few seconds, if I remember correctly,” Coach Lee said.

A second or two away from beating the school record a year prior, Nichols, a freshman this fall at Badger High School, defeated Luke Nelson’s 800 meter BGMR boys’ school record, set in 2015, that spring day in Mahnomen by 10 seconds with a time of 2:18.

“I was really surprised,” Nichols said.

He defeated this record while being deaf in one ear and blind in one eye and having both attention deficit and over anxious disorder. Trey talked about his life before track and his participation in it now. He also discussed his recent training regimen and his track goals for the future.

