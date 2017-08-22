Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 proceedings Monday June 19, 2017 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday June 19, 2017 at 8:00 PM in the Superintendent’s office at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 8:00 PM with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Bryan Stortroen and Molly Paulsrud. Beth Rarick was not in attendance. Superintendent Bill Walters and New Principal Art Meyer were also in attendance. Visitors were Deb Dale and Brendon Mitzel. Julie moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the May 15, 2017 regular meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $14,627.87 be authorized by the following checks #49290 to #49303 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $27,344.99 for checks #49304 to check #49347 also be approved. There are three voided checks. Wire transfers of $79,887.79 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Treasurer’s Report as presented. . Motion passed by unanimous vote Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Building Addition, Hillsboro Agreement, School Summer Projects, 2017-2018 School Maintenance Projects. Communications – Resignation letters from Lea Bridgeford and Paula Holm. Monson Family Email Bryan moved seconded by Molly to approve the final budget for the 2016-2017 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Toscha moved second by Bryan the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to that a preliminary budget with revenue and expenditure for the 2017-2018 be approved as presented, reviewed, and discussed last month. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved seconded by Toscha to accept the resignation of Leah Bridgeford Special Education Teacher. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to grant permission to the Superintendent and Bookkeeper to prepare for submission of an application for the 2017-2018 school year for aid anticipation funds with final documents and amounts that will be presented at the next meeting for signatures and final approval. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved seconded by Molly the contracts of Brenda Slyt as head boys basketball coach for the 2017-2018 school year.Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved second by Bryan the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the District Clerk be instructed to advertise for sealed bids to be received in the Office of the Superintendent for the following services and supplies: Milk and bread. Specifications are on file in the Superintendent’s office. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved second by Jon the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contractor agreement with Corrie Siegert for speech pathology services for 2017-2018 school year at $70.00 per hour. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved seconded by Toscha to approve the student compensation agreement with Hillsboro Community Schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Bryan moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 9:21 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday July 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (August 23, 2017)