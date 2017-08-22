INVITATION TO BIDS/LSS Senior Nutrition Program

INVITATION TO BIDS

The LSS Senior Nutrition Program hereby solicits sealed bids for meals in Crookston, Fosston and Winger. Any interested bidder may obtain more information by calling 218-233-7521 or writing to the LSS Senior Nutrition Program, Suiter #401C, 715 North 11th Street, Moorhead, MN 56560. All proposals for furnishing said meals should be marked as a bid on the envelope and must be received at the above address, no later that 5:00 pm on September 8, 2017, at which time and place all bidding shall be considered closed and all bids received shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The right is reserved by the LSS Senior Nutrition Program to accept or reject any or all bids, and to waive any formalities in any bid received or procedure set for herein and to make the award in the best interest of the project. The LSS Senior nutrition Program shall have a period of 30 days after said openings to accept or reject said proposed bid. Dated this 14th day of August, 2017. LSS Senior Nutrition Program Monica Douglas, Senior Program Director (August 23, 2017)