Jennifer Ann Blashill, 57

Jennifer Ann Blashill, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Chrzanowski) Kasprowicz, was born December 3, 1959, at Greenbush, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and grew to womanhood at Greenbush. She graduated from Greenbush in 1977 and worked at the local nursing home for many years. She moved to Lake Bronson where she married Dennis Blashill on Oct. 14, 2000. Jennifer and Dennis owned and operated DJ’s Restaurant at Lake Bronson for 10 years. Jennifer was employed for the last 5 years at the Cenex Station in Hallock until her health issues made her retire. Dennis passed away November 24, 2015 and Jennifer continued her home at Lake Bronson. Jennifer loved to bake, cook, socialize and dance. She passed away on Friday evening, July 14, 2017, at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Center in Hallock at the age of 57 years, 7 months and 11 days. Collins Funeral Home