New border crossing program unveiled at NW Angle

Under cloudy and eclipse-darkened skies, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol unveiled a new method of reporting in to the United States at the Northwest Angle on August 21, 2017. In the first pilot program of its kind in the nation, travelers can now skip the videophone station at Jim’s Corner or Young’s Bay and report through customs instead on iPads supplied by the CBP at the Angle Inn Lodge, Angle Outpost, Flag Island Resort, Jake’s Northwest Angle, Jerry’s Restaurant, or Sunset Lodge.

Read more about the new border crossing program in this week’s Northern Light Region.