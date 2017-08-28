Charles “Chuck” Felix Scheving, 84, East Grand Forks, MN, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Altru Hospital.

Chuck was born April 7, 1933 in Grand Forks, ND, to John Scheving and Mary Crossen. Chuck graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1950. He attended Dunwoody School in Minneapolis, MN for drafting. Chuck was later drafted into the United States Army and was drafted during the Korea war. When he returned home, Chuck married the love of his life, Lotus Catherine Boushey on January 21, 1956. Chuck and Lotus lived in East Grand Forks where they raised their five sons and one daughter.

Chuck was an entrepreneur owning and running several businesses with his brother Johnnie, including Brownie Cleaners, Northstar Terrace mobile home park, and Sammy’s Enterprise. Chuck’s last venture was selling lake property for his realty company, Charles Scheving Realty.

Chuck and Lotus moved to Maple Lake in Mentor, MN, which was Chuck’s favorite place. Chuck enjoyed spending countless hours outdoors golfing, tinkering in his work shop, and playing cards with family and friends. Later, Chuck and Lotus split their time between Maple Lake during the summer and Mesa, AZ during the winter. They had many friends in Mesa, AZ where they spent most of their time golfing, helping the local community by collecting toys for children, and enjoying the company that came to visit them.

In 2015, Chuck and Lotus moved back to East Grand Forks to a home built by their son. Chuck spent many of his Fridays delivering Meals-on-Wheels to those in the community. Chuck truly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, often calling them “Ollie” and “Tiger”.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Lotus of 61 years, their children Rocky (Debi), Randy (Margie), Rhonda Perkerewicz (Chuck), Rory (Wendy), Reggy, Roger (Tammy); their grandchildren Christopher (Amanda), Courtney, Cassie (Willie), Audrea (Jay), Chad, Brianna (Alex), Josh (Jill), Sheena, Shausty (Cody), Shayla, Shelby, Todd, Meghan, Shannon, Morgan, Carl, Roxanne, Renee, Danielle (Randy), Karli (Zach), Beau (Kristen), Brock; their great grandchildren Danica, Jorgen, Fiona, Gemma, Wrigley, Hazel, Jace, Lucas, Lexus, Dakota, Jordan, Abigail, Bentley, Jerzey, Jorja, Jules, Hezekiyah, Harlie, August, Chay, and Izzy; and sister Mary “Tootie” Deraney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John (Adorine) and George (Elizabeth Ann), brother-in-law Phillip Deraney; grandchildren Nicholas, Sarah, and Savannah; and great grandchildren Josie, Rocky, and Romeo.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1100 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Wednesday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN

In Lieu of Flowers: Memorials are preferred to, Sacred Heart Schools, 200 3rd St., NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721 or Benedictine Monastery of the Good Shepherd, 705 Monastery Lane, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817, Disabled American Veterans and the North Dakota Army National Guard.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)