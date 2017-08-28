Duane Lee Beck, 74, lost his courageous battle to cancer on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at his home in rural Manvel, ND, surrounded by his family.

Duane was born July 25, 1943, in Fordville, ND, the son of Ray H. and Hilma (Dahlen) Beck. He grew up on a farm near Whitman, ND, attended grade school in rural Mekinock and high school in Gilby. In 1961, he graduated from the Wahpeton State School of Science with a degree in General Mechanics. He enlisted in the US Army in January 1965 and served during the Vietnam War for 15 months prior to his honorable discharge in November 1966. Duane married Elaine L. Rysavy on July 21, 1967, in Michigan, ND. Together they made their home in Gilby, rural Oslo, MN, and in 2003, rural Manvel, ND.

For 16 years, Duane worked as Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairer at the GFAFB, plus completed 3 seasonal positions as a Powered Systems Mechanic. His work history included: McKay Implement, Northern Improvement, Allied Moving Vans, Dahlstrom Motors, Rydell Chevrolet, Raymond Beck Farms, Big O Foods, and Kay Dee Farms. Also, from 1975-1981, he owned and operated Beck’s Mobil Service in Oslo, MN. Duane enjoyed many things including dancing, hunting, fishing, old western movies and socializing with friends and family. Among his fondest moments were the times spent with his grandson, Dalton, cruising country roads, singing their country songs, and shooting gophers while observing nature and wildlife behavior. Duane took great pride in all of Dalton’s special events, like sports events, proms and high school graduation. He also had a special love for horses and trained them for both riding and drawing a wagon. In 1987, Duane organized and was head master of a wagon train from Oslo, MN to Whitman, ND. He enjoyed hosting hay ride parties, driving his horses in parades and wedding events, and participating in trail rides at the Rocking R.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Jason Beck of New York, NY; daughter, Chauntel (Devon) Olson of Langdon, ND; sisters, Colleen Varnson of Grand Forks, Yvonne (Dan Lamke) Eider of Ocean City, MD, Orinne (Bill) Gowan of Devils Lake, ND, Diane (Ken) Huhta of Northwood, ND; grandson, Dalton Olson; extended family, Shannon (Brian) Grave and their children, Janessa and Carsen of West Fargo, ND. Duane’s nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends meant the world to him. Duane is preceded in death by his by his parents; brother, Raymond; nephew, Kevin Varnson and brothers-in-law, Orval Varnson and Ray Eider.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Grand Forks Altru Hospice Program, Saint Gianna’s Maternity Home Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Manvel, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 7pm prayer service on Wednesday, August 23 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S 42nd St. in Grand Forks.

Visitation will continue the hour prior to the mass in the church. Inurnment: St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery, Manvel, ND. A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com