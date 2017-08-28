GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING July 17, 2017 7:30 PM (Middle River) 1. Call to Order at 7:40 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Laurie Stromsodt Kurt Stenberg & Jeff Nelson were absent 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Joe Melby and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the July 17th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of June 19th, 2017. 4. 2. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of June 28th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #33766 through check #33851 for a total of $332,384.34 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated June 6th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session NOTHING TO REPORT 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds • gym floor resurfacing is complete at Middle River School Site and is underway at Greenbush School Site • Audio enhancement systems have been installed in a number of classrooms over the summer to accommodate students as needed • Locker Room Shower renovation is complete* (minor tile work to be finished) • Roof repairs have beens scheduled for Greenbush site • FACS classroom is complete • Quote has been obtained to resurface the parking lot at Greenbush School site • *see attached 7. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 5 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. c. Minnesota School Boards Association • Greenbush Middle River School District currently is a member of the Minnesota School Boards Association • Dues are required annually • MSBA assists the Greenbush Middle River School District on a variety of issues such as policy development, negotiations, human resources, advice based on legal precedent, legislative lobbying • *see attached 7. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Certified Staffing • Currently seeking special education teaching positions 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Call for Bread and Milk Bid • Annually the Greenbush Middle River School District for Bread and Milk • Bids were called for regarding Bread and Milk for the upcoming 2017 – 2018 academic year • Sealed bids have been obtained and will be presented to board members for review and approval 7. 1. f. Principal / Activities Director Contract • Necessary to review/amend Principal/Activities Director Contract for Mrs. Schultz 7. 1. g. Non-Certified Staff • Dan Loerzel : request to review compensation • Dennis Pelowski : update on boiler license 7. 1. h. School District Transportation • District is in the process of securing bids for a new school bus • Funds for bus have been allocated and projected in 2017 – 2018 budget approved in June Meeting • Bus will be equipped with camera system, no child left behind system as well as gps device 7. 1. i. Operating Levy Discussion • For discussion purposes only, attachment provides estimated impact on 100,000.00 home owner. • Operating levy impacts all resident district members • 1 acre of agricultural land is impacted for determining tax impact • Decision must be made prior to August 25th in order to move forward with a November Ballot question. • Spread sheet is attached with estimated tax impact… • *see attached 8. Principal Report Principal Schultz: • Fall Sports • Sports Board Meeting 9. Proposed Resolutions July 17th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approves the following for 2017 – 2018 academic year to remain the same as the previous year. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC, BE IT RESOLVED that the motion be amended to eliminate Treasurer’s Salary and lower all stated salaries and Meeting Per Diem by 10% for the 2017-2018 academic year with the exception of mileage which should remain at .50 per mile. A. Chairperson’s Salary ________$270.00________ B. Treasurer’s Salary ____Eliminated C. Clerk’s Salary ______________$270.00______ D. Mileage Rate ______$.50 per mile______________ E. Per Diem _________ $67.50________ F. Meeting Schedule ________Same____________ G. School District Depository _Same__________________ H. Official Newspaper _______Same_____________ 9. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes administration to approve bid from Bimbo Bakeries for bread products during the 2017 – 2018 academic year. 9. 3. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 authorizes administration to approve bid from Land O’ Lakes/Dean Foods for milk during the 2017 – 2018 academic year. 9. 4. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 to renew annual membership with the Minnesota School Boards Association. 9. 5. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 set Truth in Taxation meeting date (Initial Meeting) for Monday, December 18th at 7:30 in the Greenbush School site library. 9. 7. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). • Anonymous to GMR FCCLA $250.00 • Anonymous to Greenbush site 1st grade classroom $500.00 • Anonymous to Greenbush Middle River School District $10,000.00 • Anonymous to Greenbush Middle River School District Libraries $3,000.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Laurie Stromsodt 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – August 21st, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush (August 30, 2017)