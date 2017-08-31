Badger School hires a high school special education teacher

The Badger School District doesn’t have to advertise for a high school special education teaching position any longer. They officially hired Ashley Haman for the job, pending a Billings, Mont., school district accepting her resignation, at the August 14 Badger regular board meeting.

Following the meeting the district did receive word from the Billings district that it did accept her resignation. Haman will begin this next school year in Badger.

A fully-licensed special education teacher in Minnesota, Haman is originally from Roseau, Minn. Before being accepted for the position in Billings in the late spring to early summer, she had been teaching special education in Wyoming for the past two years. Badger Superintendent Tom Jerome contacted her building principal in Wyoming, and he gave her “glowing” reviews, mentioning her impact and the multiple leadership roles she held in the building.

Both coming out of retirement last fall, Tammy Nielsen and Karen Engevik co-taught this Badger High School position this past school year. The district continued to advertise the position.

Before the approval of the Haman hire, Nielsen said that she and Engevik could come back for this upcoming school year, but beyond that, she made no promises. After learning the district had a possible candidate, she expressed her thoughts to Jerome.

“Mrs. Nielsen said, ‘Okay, I’m telling you now, Mrs. Engevik and I are not in a hurry here. You need to look forward as a district and if you think you have a good person and a good match, you should go that way,’”Jerome said to the board.

Earlier this past summer, Jerome ran into Haman. He told her that both districts he represents– Badger and Greenbush-Middle River– had multiple openings. If she was interested in returning home, Jerome told her she had some opportunities.

Later, about a week and a half prior to the August board meeting, he ran into Haman again and she asked him if he still had any openings. Jerome said they technically did and she decided to apply for the Badger position.

She interviewed “as strong as any candidate” the district had interviewed before, Jerome mentioned.

“She will get hired in a heartbeat back home here (in Minnesota),” Jerome said.

Board Chairperson Jamie Isane also had some positive comments about Haman.

“She interviewed very well,” Isane said. “She seemed like she was good at what she does.”

To see more from the Badger School Board meeting, read the August 23 issue of The Tribune in print or online.