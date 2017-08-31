Greenbush Implement reaches the end of an era

After 70 years of the Wollin family providing service to the local and surrounding area farming industry, Thursday, August 24, 2017, marked the end of an era for Greenbush Implement when interested parties and onlookers gathered for the retirement auction sale at 164 Main Street South. Steffes Group, Inc., of West Fargo, North Dakota, in charge of the sale, began auctioning shop tools, rolling equipment, parts, shop manuals, etc., at 10:00 a.m. The sale of major equipment started at noon.

On May 14, 1947, the Wollin brothers and their wives, Clarence and Ethel of Karlstad, Minn., and Bob and Betty from Minneapolis, purchased the John Deere dealership from the late Herb Reese.

Greenbush Implement’s first home, a 68 by 80 steel metal warehouse built by Reese, was located on the west side of South Main street.

In 1955 the Wollins dissolved their partnership and Bob and Betty continued to operate the business with Betty in charge of the bookkeeping for the next 20 years. The four Wollin children, Steve, Greg, Debbie, and Tom, helped with the business while growing up.

In 1976 Greg and Steve became part owners of Greenbush Implement.

A new implement building built directly across the street in 1981 is now owned by Jon’s Auto of Greenbush.

Steve and Greg continued to operate the implement business as a partnership since the late 1990’s.

Bob and Betty Wollin’s family includes Steve (Jan) and Greg (Liz) of Greenbush; Debbie (Gerald) Floden, Perham, Minn.; and Tom (Judy), Vargas, Minn. Also in the family circle are eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Though the days of selling equipment and accommodating the needs of customers from a wide area are no more, Greenbush Implement will always be remembered as an important part of the history in the town of Greenbush.