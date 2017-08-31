Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

A hint of fall in the air with some low 40’s air temps this week. Excellent walleye fishing continues with limits the norm. Lots of fish of all sizes but a spike in walleyes over 28″ as of recent. Spinners with crawlers and shiners filling coolers and pulling crankbaits in the mud in 28-34 ft still catching lots of fish. Roaming schools of walleyes in no man’s land of Big Traverse Bay, areas around Garden Island and Little Oak as well. Reefs still producing! Gold, glow, perch, crayfish all good colors. Pike scattered all over the lake, perch mixed in with walleyes and a few sturgeon seen breaching on the big lake.

Anglers in the Rainy River finding some walleyes with morning/evening. Shiners will push back up the river very soon with the walleyes on their heals. Trolling cranks or pulling spinners producing the best now. Smallmouth bass in good numbers along shoreline rock, bridge embankments and feeder streams. Sturgeon anglers finding great success while moving around until you find the right hole. Many sturgeon over 50″ and 60″ being boated.

Up at the NW Angle and in Ontario, the fall patterns of points and shorelines are turning up the heat. Fishing is only getting better as the season goes on with some days over 100 walleyes for the boat. Shiners are starting to show up in the mouths of bays for their fall run. Points and shorelines for Crappies. Spinners with either or crawler or minnow has been successful for the walleye/sauger bite with several perch mixed in. 3/8 oz jigs with minnows are starting to start up again for walleyes and crappies.Rocks and points have been best for Muskies. The top water bite has been the hottest for the musky bite with many fish boated this past week. The water temp is between 70-72 degrees. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.