MCC 100 Year All School Reunion planned for NewFest

It is another season of harvest, another Labor Day season, followed by another Newfest season. You are invited as we come together to celebrate community, friends, family, and 100 years of Marshall County Central graduations.

September 8 – 10, 2017 are this year’s dates.

The Third Annual Newfolden Fire Department Grinding Wheel Trail Run Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Old Mill State Park. Friday evening also brings a Sports Boosters sponsored tailgating party, with SPIRIT, from 4 to 7 p.m. Cheer on Freeze Football against KCC and stay for a celebration fireworks display after the game. Join SPIRIT at the downtown music tent after the football game.

Saturday activities also include a Viking 4-H Pancake Breakfast in the Music Tent, the Newfest Parade beginning at 11:30, Flea Market, Petting Zoo, Inflatable Games, Horse and Wagon Rides, the Darryl Jarshaw Memorial Antique Tractor Pull, American Legion Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Community Center, and 5 Cent Family Fun Fair, Coin Scramble, and Face Painting.

MCC 100 Year Reunion activities include a banquet from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Newfolden Elementary School, followed by a program and Wall of Honor Induction at the High School from 6:30 – 8 p.m. The school will remain open until 10 p.m. for those who would like to tour the Memorabilia Display.

For more details on the weekend’s events, see this week’s North Star News!