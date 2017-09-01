Be careful with fire this Labor Day Weekend: High fire danger exists in northwestern Minnesota

As the busy Labor Day weekend approaches, drought conditions persist in northwestern Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to avoid burning and be extremely cautious when recreating and working in dry, grassy areas.

“Local fire departments and DNR have recently responded to numerous fires,” said Adam Munstenteiger, Warroad area forestry supervisor. “Wildfires can become a strain on volunteer fire departments that respond to the majority of wildfires in northwestern Minnesota.”

If you have recently burned brush piles, including peat and stumps – make sure they are “out cold.” Unattended piles can rekindle several days or even weeks after they have burned, especially during windy conditions.

If you are camping – do not leave cook stoves, grills, coals and campfires unattended. Have water handy. Put out campfires with water and stir them.

If you are riding off road highway vehicles – stay on the trails and have proper spark arresting equipment on your vehicles.

If you are working on outdoor projects or operating equipment – be aware that sparks from equipment such as welders and mowers can accidentally start a fire.

Current information on statewide fire danger and burning restrictions is available at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions or by contacting your local DNR Forestry office.