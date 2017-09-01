Dorothy J. Westrem, 79

Dorothy J. Westrem, age 79 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Dorothy Jean Westrem was born on January 8, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Orlando and Iva (Johnson) Burtness. Dorothy grew up in St. Paul, MN, and moved with her family to East Grand Forks in 1950. She attended school in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 1955. Following her high school graduation she attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Home Economics. On June 14, 1958, she was united in marriage to John Westrem at Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. They made their home in East Grand Forks. Dorothy loved family gatherings, taking care of her children and grandchildren, cooking for the family, holidays, traveling, shopping, but most of all attending her grandchildren’s activities. She was also a lifelong and active member of Augustana Lutheran Church.

Loving family members of Dorothy include her husband of 59 years, John Westrem of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Jeff (Lori Jo) Westrem and Lori (Kyle) Peterson both of East Grand Forks, MN; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Westrem, Sarah (Chris) Leach, Jared Westrem, Chris Peterson, Karlee Westrem and Brett Peterson and 1 great-grandchild, Norah Leach as well as many more extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Wayne Burtness.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 520 University Ave., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Memorial Service on Friday at Augustana Lutheran Church.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

