Debra S. Lee, 57 of East Grand Forks, MN was called home by the Lord after a brief but courageous fight with cancer. She passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

Debra Sue Kossow was born April 19, 1960 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Armond and Maxine (Bakke) Kossow. She was raised in Grand Forks and graduated from Red River High School in 1978. Debra went on to attend Northwest Technical College in East Grand Forks and completed a course in Bookkeeping.

During her life, she held many jobs including: driving dump trucks, dealing Black Jack, an Occupational Therapy Assistant with the Altru Rehabilitation Center and a daycare provider. However, there was nothing she enjoyed more than being a para-professional with the East Grand Forks Schools. Deb loved spending time with her husband, Russ. Debra and Russ were married July 18, 1986 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. They loved to dance together and their favorite places to go were the Shooting Star Casino and The Diamond Lounge. She loved spending time with her family both at home and at Maple Lake. At home, she loved cooking, especially during the holidays and playing game after game of Pinochle. At the lake, she loved spending time on the boat with family, especially her grandchildren. She spent many summers at the lake with her mom. If she wasn’t mowing the lawn, she was pulling her grandkids behind the boat tubing, water skiing or knee boarding. During the winters, she loved to spend time snowmobiling. Also, you could find her at an establishment sipping on her Bulldogs. In her life, she had many adventures including cruises to the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands and Hawaii.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Russ; her children, Randy (Angie) Lee, Mike (Tara) Lee, both of Grand Forks, ND, Travis (Rachel Metcalf) Lee, Dustyn (Amanda Gendron) Lee, both of East Grand Forks, MN, Kendra (Anthony) Nelson, Grand Forks, ND; her mother, Maxine Kossow, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Alexis, Kiya, Andrew, Alyssa, Aidan, Kiran, Caidyn, Miley, Seanna and Faith; siblings, Alton (Debbie) Kossow, Linda (Joe Hjelseth) Kossow, both of Grand Forks, ND; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Duane) Lundin, Cheryl Lee and Tami Lee Gudajtes.

She was preceded in death by her father, Armond “Papa” Kossow; father-in-law, Allen Lee; mother-in-law, LaVonne Lee and a brother-in-law, Mark Lee.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2017 in Calvary Lutheran Church, 1405 South 9th Street. Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home-Gregory J. Norman Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service in the church on Thursday.

Burial: Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND