Notice of Adoption of Polk County Land Use/Zoning Ordinance Amendments

Pursuant to MN Statute §375.51, notice of the adoption of amendments to the Polk County Zoning Ordinance is hereby given. The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved Resolution 2017-53, amending the Polk County Zoning Ordinance on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 in the County Board room at the Polk County Government Center, Crookston, MN. A summary of the adopted Polk County Zoning Ordinance amendments are as follows: • Section 1 – Statutory Authorization and Policy and Purpose: Minor update to statutory authorization to include Buffer Law language. • Section 3 – Definitions: Update definitions to go along with ordinance updates relating to buffers. • Section 12 – General Regulations: Minor amendments for buffer regulations. • Section 18 – Shoreland District: Minor amendments for sign regulations in 18.2611 and minor amendments in regards to buffers in 18.2621. • Section 25 – Buffer Regulations: Created a new section in ordinance for Buffer Regulations. This section outlines the Purpose and Intent of section and the following: Jurisdiction, Requirements, Measurement, Alternative Practices, Compliance Determinations, Enforcement, Administrative Penalty Orders, Right to Appeal, and Reporting and Documentation Requirements. A complete copy of the adopted ordinance amendments and the Polk County Zoning Ordinance may be viewed during regular business hours at Polk County Environmental Services, 320 Ingersoll Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, or at the Polk County Taxpayer Service Center. Complete copies are also available on the Polk County Website: www.co.polk.mn.us. (September 6, 2017)