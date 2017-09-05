Board of Education, Independent School District #595,

East Grand Forks, Minnesota Proceedings Monday, August 14, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Middle School Media Center. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Piche moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on July 24, 2017. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to award the bids for the district’s milk, bread, and fuel needs for the 2017-18 school year as follows: Bread Pan-O-Gold Milk Land-O-Lakes Fuel Northdale Oil, Inc. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to renew the school district’s membership in MSBA for the 2017-18 school year at a cost of $5,956.00 and to renew the Policy Services at a cost of $675.00. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to set the Truth-in-Taxation meeting for December 11, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to rescind board action taken on June 26, 2017, awarding the bid for the purchase of security cameras to Marco. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to accept the following resignations: Michelle Browning, ECFE Paraprofessional effective July 5, 2017 Lindsay McIntire, ECFE Paraprofessional effective July 13, 2017 Susan Nelson, Paraprofessional effective August 8, 2017 Mohamed Farah, Bus Driver effective August 9, 2017 Sam Fredlund, Administrative Assistant effective August 10, 2017 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following people: Brittany Donarski, Paraprofessional 7.5 hours per day beginning August 28, 2017 Krystyna Freeman, Elementary Teacher B, Step 8 – $47,446 – beginning August 28, 2017 Brenna Skallet, Paraprofessional 7.5 hours per day beginning August 28, 2017 Emily Kersten, Paraprofessional 6.5 hours per day beginning August 28, 2017 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire the following coaches for Fall 2017: Dennis Carpenter, 9th Grade Football Volunteer Austin Clifton, Boys’ Soccer Volunteer Ali Swang, CMS Girls’ Soccer Coach – 60% Chelsey Grassel, CMS Girls’ Soccer Coach – 40% Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the July 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $4,129.13. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Hugo’s All Schools Art/Music 2,432.86 TOTAL DONATIONS $2,432.86 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #111725 through #111834 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $781,909.35 Food Service Fund 02 3,381.34 Community Education Fund 04 8,957.33 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 3.40 Activity Fund 21 990.00 Electronic Fund Transfers 90,241.36 Total Payments $885,482.78 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:16 p.m. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (September 6, 2017)