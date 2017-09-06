Lake of the Woods (MN) Commissioner Proceedings August 8, 2017

Commissioner Proceedings

August 8, 2017

pursuant to MN. Statute 331A.01, subd. 10

the published material is only a summary and the full text is available for public inspection

at the lake of the woods county auditor/treasurers’ office

or by standard mail or electronic mail or lake of the woods county

website –www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

Call to Order- Chairman Nordlof called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: James Nordlof, Ken Moorman, Jon Waibel, Ed Arnesen and Cody Hasbargen. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd, and Woody Fiala.

Approval of Agenda- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Paul Bunyan Transit and Golf Course Roads.

Approval of Minutes- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of July 25 2017.

SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Commissioner Warrants-$7,543.12, Commissioner Warrants-$5,141.74, Commissioner Warrants- $13,624.42.

Paul Bunyan Transit- Social Service Director, Amy Ballard met with the board and informed the board that the transit is running smoothly and weekend service transit is not available in our area.

AUDITOR/TREASURER- Motion was made by Commissioner Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue $47,241.17- Road & Bridge $171,287.45-Co. Development $1,097.41-Solid Waste, $4,300.00-Joint Ditch, $1,380.00-Solid Waste, $21,636.95- EDA, $726.20.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 8/08/2017 For Payment 8/11/2017

Vendor Name Amount

Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,354.20

Envirotech Services Inc 97,359.43

Howard’s Oil Company 2,740.52

Johnston Concrete Inc 15,828.00

Liberty Tire Recycling, LLC 2,689.60

LOW Highway Dept 5,585.00

LOW Soil & Water Cons. Dist. 23,406.50

Mar-Kit Landfill 12,152.50

Nortrax Inc 7,200.00

Roger’s Two Way Radio, Inc 3,405.00

Strata Corp, Inc 2,219.17

Team Lab 37,950.00

Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 4,300.00

Woody’s Service 5,376.97

Zuercher Technologies, LLC 2,190.00

62 Payments less than 2000 21,912.29

Final Total: 247,669.18

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: July 26, 2017- $32,750.08, August 2, 2017 – $91,957.69, August 2, 2017- $148,896.53, August 2, 2017-(1.00).

DITCH AUTHORITY- Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board to inform them of the work that has been done on ditches and the projected plans for the future. Tim also discussed the ditch assessments with the board. Chairman Nordlof placed the Ditch Authority on the August 22 board agenda for further discussion for ditch assessments. Tim gave an update to the board on road construction projects.

LITTLE BROTHER/LITTLE SISTER PROGRAM- Little Brother/Little Sister Program Director, Sue Paulson and NWCAA Director Tim Anacabe met with the board to give an update on the program and informed the board that they have 12 children in the program and in need of more Mentors for the program.

COUNTY SURVEYOR- County Surveyor, Donn Rasmussen, and Surveyor Chad Conner met with the board and updated the board on the following projects: Remounmentation, Kelly Creek Plat, Lake of the Woods Benchmark Project, St. Hwy 14, Wetland Delineation-Expansion of Landfill

COMMISSIONER UPDATE- Waibel Estates- Road Discussion, State Auditors meeting update

Recess- The meeting was called to recess at 11:30 p.m. and reconvened at 11:35 p.m.

HUMAN RESOURCES- Human Resources Director, Savanna Slick and Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board to discuss the Environmental Specialist position.

RECESS- With no further business before the County Board, Chairman Nordlof called the regular County Board meeting to recess at 12:05 p.m.

Attest: Approved August 22, 2017

___________________________________ _____________________________________

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Chairman of the Board, James Nordlof