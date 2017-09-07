Lake of the Woods MN Fishing

Fall temperatures are here and excellent fall fishing has come with it. Good numbers of walleyes moving closer to shorelines. Walleyes in front of Lighthouse Gap increasing. Crankbaits and spinners with crawlers or shiners doing the best. Big schools of walleyes in no man’s land of Big Traverse Bay. Reefs producing well! Hammered gold, glow, perch, crayfish all good colors.

Anglers in the Rainy River finding some walleyes with morning/evening still the best. Some shiners starting push back up the river with hungry walleyes on pursuit. Trolling cranks or pulling spinners producing the best. Smallmouth bass in good numbers along shoreline rock, bridge embankments and feeder streams. Sturgeon anglers finding great success while moving around until you find the right hole. Many sturgeon over 50″ and 60″ being boated.

Up at the Northwest Angle, in Minnesota waters, mixed bag of walleye/perch limits. Fish are being found in many areas; shallow 14-18’ and deeper 25-28’. While fish are spread out, bottom bouncing continues to be a popular and effective approach. In Canadian waters, crankbaits have been producing larger walleyes, while bottom bouncing and jigging the deeper waters between reefs is yielding fish as well. Crappie season is in full swing with fish in 30 ft plus off of points with a jig and minnow. Muskie action continues. Anglers experiencing multiple fish days and seeing big fish move on a variety of baits such as blades, top water or minnow baits. With the approaching full moon, it should only get better. Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.