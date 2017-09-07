Local author publishes first book

Luke Borsvold, a Thief River Falls native and current resident, has already accomplished what a lot of writers aim to do: write a successful book. Dead Company, the first in his fantasy/historical fiction series, captures the essence of humanity in the brutal Hundred Years’ War, but through animals rather than humans.

Borsvold earned his Master’s degree in history at the University of Glasgow, Scotland. Some will know the time and pain it takes to research, write, and defend a dissertation to earn a degree, but few happen to turn it into something lighthearted and fun, such as fictitious book, like Borsvold was able to do.

“It took me about four months to write Dead Company,” Borsvold says, “I also attended classes and studying and researching for my dissertation in Medieval History. My novel was a sort of break from the tedium of study and a fun way to use some of my knowledge of medieval history to form the world my story is set in.” This world involves a glimpse into the brutality of war seen, a perspective not from knights, nobles, or lords, but from the common people; or rather, the common animals. Dead Company is about two battling animal kingdoms, a warring bear and polecat.”