Pilgrim Congregational in Williams will close in October

The Pastor and Congregation of Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ is in Williams, Minnesota is planning on holding the last service in its 102 year history on Sunday October 15th.

Before that, it is required to have a meeting to vote to suspend worship services, close as a corporation and dispose of its property. It is important that all who believe they are members of Pilgrim Congregational attend that meeting, that will be held on Sunday October 8th following the 11:45 service.