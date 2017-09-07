Valley Corn Maize opens for the season

The Valley Corn Maize opens this weekend at K&D Krueger Farms and Sons just outside of East Grand Forks. The theme for this year is Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat, in celebration of the book’s 60th anniversary. The sponsors for the maze this year are CHS Ag Service, Northwest Grain, and Mid-Valley Grain.

The Valley Corn Maize will be open from September 8 to October 22 and will be open Friday through Sunday for the public. Each weekend will feature a different theme, such as Grandparent’s Day on September 16, Canines in the Corn on October 8, and Hometown Heroes Weekend October 13-15. They will also have a Flashlight Dash on their final night, October 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. for those who want to explore the maze in the dark.

The farm not only features their classic ten acre corn maze, but also a number of other fun games and activities for families to enjoy, including an air blaster, a rope spiderweb for kids to climb on, tetherball, corn hole, croquet, a “rat race” course, and a cornbox where kids can have fun playing in the corn in the same way they would in a sandbox.

The farm hosts field trips as well, so that classes can learn something new about farming and agriculture and have fun at the maze. Also available are reservations for birthday parties and other group gatherings.

The corn maze is located one mile east of East Grand Forks on Highway 2 at the intersection of 160th Street SW and Highway 2. Those looking for more information can contact K&D Krueger Farms and Sons at 701-740-2042, kpkenterprisesllc@gmail.com, or visit their website at www.valleycornmaize.com.