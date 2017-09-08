Remembrance event planned September 10

A community meal honoring local emergency service personnel will be held Sunday, September 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Karlstad Baptist Church. The meal served will be BBQ chicken and pork loin.

A short program will take place at 1:30 p.m. to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. Karlstad Fire Chief Jeremy Folland will conduct the “Tolling of the Bell.”

Everyone is invited. A free will offering will be taken; emergency personnel eat free.

This event marks the 16-year anniversary of 9/11 and is intended to honor those serving and remember those who have fallen. A day to remember; a day to honor.