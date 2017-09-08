“The Bug” rides again

It was a “bug” of sorts that Thor Anderson’s great-great uncle, Ellsworth Meier, of Badger, had put together in the 60’s. By using a John Deere Lu engine off of a combine along with a transmission and frame from a Model A together he made a unique form of transportation.

“In the mid-90’s, Corey Scharf and Sam Penas got it running again,” Thor said. “They would take and drive right through the bog with it – it had rear wheel drive with chains on the back tires! They also drove to Wannaska on various occasions.”

While Thor and his Grandpa Albert Penas were taking out various implements and tractors from the shed this summer, they ran into the “bug”. Thor explained that he was surprised when his Grandpa agreed to let him take it home.

He laughed and said,“‘If you want to – it’s just something less for me to store.’”

Over a number of weeks, grandpa and grandson worked as a team – a lot of patience, know-how, and ingenuity went into getting the “bug” up and running again.

“It took at least 50-75 quarter turns before the engine took off. It was firing on only one cylinder. We took the magneto cap off, cleaned the points; grandpa checked to see if there was spark and there was. He took out the spark plug, dumped some oil down in there to help with the spark and after we did that, it was a matter of five turns and it was running.”

To see the complete story, read the September 6 issue of The Tribune.