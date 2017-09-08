The Grand Cities gear up for Potato Bowl festivities

It’s time for the Potato Bowl again, and all of Greater Grand Forks is gearing up for the occasion! The activities for the week include many happenings on the Grand Forks side, including the World’s Largest French Fry Feed and Fun-4-All and Fireworks Display on Thursday night, and several events on Saturday, including the two pancake breakfasts (one featuring potato pancakes), the Jaycees Parade, and a tailgate party for the UND Football game again Missouri State.

One can expect a good deal of activity for East Grand Forks as well, with a Potato Bowl Golf Scramble taking place this morning at Valley Golf Course, a Baked Potato Bar that will be at the EGF and other Hugo’s locations on Thursday and Friday, and the Uff Da Mud Run that will be taking place on Saturday morning.

The Potato Bowl Golf Scramble will begin registration at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start beginning at 12 p.m., and the Baked Potato Bar will be at Hugo’s between 11 a.m and 1:30 p.m. On Thursday and Friday.

The Uff Da Mud Run isn’t officially part of the Potato Bowl festivities, but it is sure to be a fun time for everyone involved. This year marks it’s fifth year for the Grand Cities area, and Scheel’s is sponsoring the event. The run features “four miles of obstacles and much with 500 of your closest friends”, as the race website puts it, and those who run get a t-shirt with a little bonus prize for those who finish the race.

The event will take place on the Greenway that runs between Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, with various starts times depending on how one wants to race. The Family category begins at 9 a.m. and is reserved for those who will have at least one child aged six to twelve running with them. Recreational waves begin at 10 a.m., with additional waves launching at 10:30, 11, 11:30, and 1 p.m. All of these waves will be untimed and will provide participants with plenty of time to play in the mud. The final wave will begin at 12:30 p.m., which will be a timed wave for Elite racers.

For those who haven’t signed up, there is still time! Online registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, with race day check-in available as an option as well (for a little extra cost). Racers can even group together in teams and come up with fun team names for the event. Those wishing to register for the event can go to www.endracing.com/uff-da to enter.