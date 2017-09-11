ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – July 18, 2017

Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Shawn Yates, Chris Mills, Mike Kolness, Bill Walters, Randy Bruer, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, and Rob Nudell. Lon Jorgensen and Kevin Ricke were absent. Gary Jones and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY REPORTS: Motion by Walters, seconded by Nudell to approve the June 20th, 2017 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Yates, seconded by Walters to approve the agenda as modified adding clarification to Action Item b. that the approval should be for 16-17 and 17-18. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Yate, to approve the June 2017 bill run totaling $53,135.94 including check numbers 41660-41690, $275,000 transfer on June 23, 2017 from savings to US Bank, and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending June 30, 2017. UC ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Walters to approve the UND resident teacher agreement for 2017- 2018 for $20,000 for Amy Driscoll at East Grand Forks. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Nudell to approve the following guidelines beginning the 2016-2017 school year for board members who serve on the negotiating committee: Up to $1000 request per year plus expenses for the lead negotiator and up to $500 request per year plus mileage for the assistant negotiators. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve a 3% increase for Danielle Klassy’s 2017-2018 contract. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded by Bruer to approve Red Lake Falls request for payment for the Hearing Language Facilitator position for $6315 for 2016-2017. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded by Walters to approve East Grand Forks request for payment for summer boost-up teacher. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Clarke to re-elect the following officers for 2017-2018: Chairman: Mike Kolness; Vice-Chairman: Randy Bruer, Clerk: Evan Hanson; and Treasurer: Chris Mills. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Clarke to approve the following: 2017-2018 official depositories as US Bank, Ultima Bank, MN School District Liquid Asset Fund; 2017-2018 official newspaper as East Grand Forks Exponent; 2017-2018 Annual Delegation of authority to make electronic fund transfers to Shawn Egeland; 2017-2018 Policy Control Plan; 2017-2018 district office space leases with ASEC to EGF ($22,000) and Fosston ($5000); approve ASEC Credit Card Purchase Authority to Gary Jones, Becky Conati, and Shawn Egeland; and to approve the 2017-2018 Out-of-State policy for board members. UC The August meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 in East Grand Forks. Kolness adjourned the meeting at 10:39 a.m. Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (September 13, 2017)