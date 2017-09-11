James Swenson, 77, of Greenbush, MN, died Sunday, September 3, 2017 in LifeCare Roseau Manor at Roseau, MN. James Allen Swenson, the son of Emil Alvin & Joan Evangeline (Skatrud) Swenson, was born January 5, 1940 at Hallock, MN. They lived at Greenbush, MN and later Lake Bronson, MN, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Lake Bronson High School, Class of 1958. He married Janice Mae Nordine on June 18, 1960 at Lake Bronson. They lived at Greenbush. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He drove for Eddie Hanson, Wayne Juhl, Eickhof Construction at Crookston, MN, David & Keith Burkel, and Badger Trucking. For the past several years he has driven for Burkel Grain of Greenbush. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids & great-grandkids, helping Kevin on the farm and playing Aggravation with family and friends. Survived by wife—Janice of Greenbush. Children—Jody (Kevin) Randall of Badger, MN. Joni (Danny) Mooney of Greenbush, & James “Butch” (Katy) Swenson of Minneola, Florida. Grandchildren—Amanda (Nick) King, Christopher (Steph) Randall, Elizabeth (Tyson) Lane, Jacob (Tessa Waage) Randall, Alisha (Ben) Evans, Alexis (Matt Kazmierczak) Mooney, Shanoah & Sierrah Mooney, Jimmy (Steph) Swenson, Brittany (Jordan) Courtney, Matthew (Ashlii) Swenson, Jacob Swenson, Rebekah (Derek) Lion, Rachel (Jervon) Swenson, Grace Swenson & Nigel Hicks. Great-grandchildren—Kaden Randall, Charlotte Lane, Madelynn Courtney, Easton King, Luke Courtney, Arianna Swenson, Emerson King, Isabelle Lane, Bentley Kazmierczak, Baby Evans & Baby Girl Randall. Brothers—Tom Swenson of Inver Grove Heights, MN & Rodell (Rocky) Paulson of Hugo, MN. In-laws—Gaye (Edsel) Bernstrom of Danube, MN. & Russell (Kathy) Nordine of Cosmos, MN. Uncle—Bert (Cheri) Skatrud. Aunts—Ardell (George) Magnusson & Arlette Wangen. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Swenson and Joan Swenson Paulson. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11 AM in the United Free Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor LeRoy Petersen, officiating. Rachel Green was the organist, special vocal music was provided by Arlene Jenson and Jody Kirkeide. The pallbearers were Christopher & Jacob Randall, Jimmy & Matthew Swenson, Spencer Cole & Aaron Burkel. Honorary Pallbearers were Jim’s granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery at Lake Bronson, MN with funeral arrangements by the Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN. (Gieseke Funeral Chapel)