Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

As the water temperature continue to drop the walleyes have in turn put the feed bags on. Lots of shiners have made there way closer to shore and lighthouse gap for the spawn. Walleyes caught have full stomachs! Crankbaits still producing but spinners with crawlers or shiners and jigging with a shiner doing well. Big Traverse Bay continues to hold a good portion of the walleyes but reefs holding hungry fish and shorelines get better and better everyday.

Anglers in the Rainy River finding some walleyes with morning/evening still the best. The river walleye fall bite hasn’t quite hit yet but it could turn hot any day. Trolling cranks or pulling spinners producing the best. Smallmouth bass in good numbers along shoreline rock, bridge embankments and feeder streams. Many sturgeon over 50″ and 60″ being boated at all times of the day and night.

Up at the Northwest Angle, in Minnesota waters, bottom bouncing, jigging, or trolling with cranks producing big numbers of walleyes. Current areas between the islands have been hot! The best depths are deeper early and mid day, sliding up to 10’ or less in the evening. Canada has been giving up more and more crappies everyday, some at 16” plus. Jigging with the lightest set up possible has been the most effective method, A few have even been caught on crankbaits, which continue to yield the nicest walleyes of the week with a few occasional muskie. Jigging is also very productive for walleyes on 17-22’ shelves, on break lines with access to deeper water. Our walleyes are feeding on schooled up shiners and fishing is phenomenal! Lodging, charters and guides are available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.