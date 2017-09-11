MnDOT working on bicycle routes in NW Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is working on collecting input on regional bicycle routes in Northwest Minnesota that can be included in a Statewide Bicycle Network.

The routes will be multijurisdictional and may include existing trails and roadways under the jurisdiction of the township, city, county and state. To be successful in this endeavor, we need local input on destinations and routes. We are requesting your help in bringing together key stakeholders in the County to identify and prioritize destinations and routes within the County. The input received will help our Technical Advisory Committee make the most informed decisions possible. The Kittson County meeting will be held on September 14, 2017 at the Courthouse in Hallock at 1 p.m.

For details on this project or for instructions on how to contribute your input, see this week’s North Star News!