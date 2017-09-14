GMR Board contemplating a site change in fourth grade class

To help cut into, at the time, a $400,000 deficit, the Greenbush-Middle River School Board approved moving all fourth grade students to the Middle River site and all fifth grade students to the Greenbush site during its May 15, 2017 meeting, after hearing input from the parents of these students.

Following a net drop of eight students from this fourth grade class to start the 2017-18 school year, the board contemplated what to now do with this class during a special meeting on September 7. The board didn’t take any official action.

“There’s a clear shifting in demographics, GMR Superintendent Tom Jerome said about the fourth grade class.

According to numbers provided in April 2017, this GMR fourth grade class (third grade at the time) had nine students attending school in Greenbush and 14 attending school in Middle River, for a total of 23 students.

Now, according to recent enrollment numbers, the district has just 15 students total in this class, now– based on board action– all attending Middle River. This total includes: all nine students who attended the Greenbush site last year, five who attended the Middle River site last year (a drop of nine students from that site), and one new student.

Before making any decisions on this class, the board requested that Superintendent Jerome reach out to all of the families of these fourth grade students, to ask those who left why they left and those who stayed why they stayed. He planned to do this before the next board meeting.

