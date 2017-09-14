Mystery of old pickup pulled from Rainy River will remain unsolved

Unless someone comes forward to claim ownership and ‘fess up as to how the vehicle ended up at the bottom of the Rainy River, it appears the story behind the old pickup pulled from the water on July 20 will remain a mystery.

Lake of the Woods County Sheriff Gary Fish told the NLR that while they were able to acquire the Vehicle Identification Number on the old Chevrolet pickup recovered from the river, his office was unable to trace the ownership of the vehicle.

