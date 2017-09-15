Baudette natives lend aid in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Dusty Anderson and his wife Nicole (Beckel) Anderson, both former residents of Baudette, live in Seabrook, Texas with their daughter Avery.

Seabrook is between Houston and Galveston so they lived through Hurricane Harvey and were fortunate to not have any flooding or damage to their home, even though there was flooding and destruction all around them.

Dusty and Nicole both volunteered their services to help those who were affected by the high waters in Houston.

