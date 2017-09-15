EGF Police Department promotes two officers

Two East Grand Forks police officers, Detective Tony Hart and Officer Jared Quanrud, were promoted to the rank of sergeant during a promotional ceremony at City Hall last Friday, with many family members and some city staff and council members in attendance to celebrate with them.

The EGF Police Department was excited to promote the two after a lengthy consideration of candidates, with Police Chief Mike Hedlund remarking that this was one of the happy moments of being a police officer.

After being sworn in, the officers had the honor of having their wives pin on their new insignia. Chief Hedlund explained that the process of promotion was a stressful time for candidates, as they must spend a lot of time and effort in preparing for the necessary tests and work. He commended the officers for their efforts and congratulated them on their promotions.

After the ceremony, many took time to congratulate Hart and Quanrud, as well as take pictures of the two. People were able to enjoy punch and cookies as they visited afterward.