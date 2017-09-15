Emergency Personnel Appreciation event

Karlstad Legion Post #445 presents the colors as attendees stand together and say the Pledge of Allegiance. About 30 people were present for the service honoring our service men and women at the Karlstad Baptist Church on Sunday, September 10. Marissa Steien provided music, playing and singing “My Country Tis of Thee” as well as “God I look to you.” The audience then joined in on the “The Star Spangled Banner.”

