Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, August 14, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 1. 3. Department Managers: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Gretchen Lee, Daniel Carpenter, Ryan Bergeron, Shannon Dostal, Shane Kilen Visitor Comments: None 3. Minutes 3. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the July 10th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. 4. Consent Agenda 4. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Rhen to approve the payment of bills check # 57808 through check # 57879 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated August 3rd, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane. 5. Additional Agenda Items 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds 6. 1. b. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz will conduct financial audit • Audit will occur August 16th and August 17th • August 17th auditors will be on site 6. 1. c. Badger School District “Back to School” open house • August 31st from 1:30-3:30 P.M. • Refreshment / Snack will be provided • “open house” will provide opportunity for students, parents and community members to visit our school buildings and with our staff members 6. 1. d. Fall Workshop • August 29th – August 31st • August 31st will feature “open house” in the afternoon 6. 1. e. Milk and Bread Bid • Badger School District has received bids for Milk and Bread • Selection of vendors must be made prior to start of 2017 – 2018 academic year 6. 1. f. Special Education Teaching Position • Badger School District has interviewed a candidate for High School Special Education Teaching position. • Pending release of teaching contract in Montana, approve the hiring of Ashley Haman as Special Education Teacher. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Swenson. U.C. 6. 1. g. Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue • LTFMR is a product of most recent State of Minnesota legislative session. • Districts are eligible for funding for facility maintenance over the next 10 years. • Revenue is a combination of : 1. Local Levy 2. State share of equalized revenue • LTFM 10 year plan must be approved annually (change from last year) • Plan may be adjusted or modified as needed • Funds carry over from one year to the next 6. 1. h. Joint Sports Board Billing • Annually Badger School District reimburses GMR district an amount equal to 1/3 of Joint Sports expenditures • *see attached 6. 1. i. Badger School District Non Certified Staff • Badger School District is seeking candidates for a special education position in the elementary special education classroom. 6. 1. j. Staff Development • Responsive Classroom • Crisis Prevention Intervention 6. 1. k. LED Lighting Conversion • LED lighting project has been nearly completed • A few minor adjustments or tasks remain • Working with Ottertail to determine the exact amount of the rebate 6. 1. l. MSBA / Minnesota Department of Education Superintendent Conference • Annual “Back to School” Conference was August 7-9th 6. 1. m. Badger Certified Staff Master Contract • Badger Education Association has questioned the accuracy of the steps and lanes provided as a result of agreed upon settlement. • EA contends cells should have been increased prior to 4% raise • 4% was applied to all cells and following 4% increase additional dollars were added to cells as has been past practice. • The steps and lanes will remain with the 4% applied and additional dollars added after. 6. 2. Dean of Students • Handed out handbook/agendas to board members • Joint Sports board meeting Tuesday, August15th at 7 P.M. 7. Reports 7. 1. Accept Cash Report through July 31st, 2017 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 8. Old Business 9. New Business 9. 1. Award Land O Lakes/Dean Foods the Milk bid for the 2017 – 2018 academic year. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 9. 2. Award Bimbo Bakeries the Bread bid for the 2017 – 2018 academic year. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 3. The School Board of School District 676 approves the Long-Term Facility Maintenance Ten Year Plan for its facilities for 2017-2026. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 8:53 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (September 23, 2017)