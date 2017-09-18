Richard S. Gust, 51, of Emerado, ND passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Richard Scott Gust was born September 15, 1965 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Vernon and Ruby (Folden) Gust. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks High School in 1984. Rich married the love of his life, Sandy Arroyo on August 17, 1991 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. They lived in Grand Forks for a short time before making their permanent home in Emerado. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Kelsey, Brenden and Korri. There is nothing Rich loved more than being able to spend time with his family. In 2013, he received his greatest gift, his granddaughter, Peyton. He will forever be her “Papa.”

Following high school, Rich was employed with General Tobacco for several years. He then moved on to US Foods. After many years of service there, he was unable to continue working due to health reasons. Other joys of his life included: hunting with his grandpa, Louie; his dad, Vern; his brothers, and his friends. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed ice fishing. He grew up playing hockey which led to his passion for the “Fighting Sioux”. His love for sports continued as he became involved with his children’s activities. This included coaching, cheering, and being their #1 fan.

In 2003, Rich was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma and has been in remission since 2005. Due to cancer radiation treatments he has needed hip replacement surgery and has since battled numerous complications as a result. He was recently diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in October of 2016 which he bravely fought to the end.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, a son, Brenden Gust; daughters, Kelsey (Nick Creamer) Gust and Korri Gust, and a very special four year old granddaughter, Peyton Gust, all of Emerado, ND; his parents, Vern and Ruby Gust, East Grand Forks, MN; sisters, Randi (Bryan) Berger, East Grand Forks, MN, Honi (Jeremy) Gust, Strathcona, MN, Jami (Danny) Payment, Red Lake Falls, MN and Tracy Gaug, Woodinville, WA; brothers, Barry Gust, Grand Forks, ND, Vern Gust Jr., Denver, CO and Tom (Shauna) Pengelley, Dickinson, ND ; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jesse and Alicia Arroyo, brothers-in-law, Jesse Arroyo Jr., Oscar Arroyo, and Andy Arroyo; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jared) Housey, Jessica (Danny) Crage and many more nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Darlene Gust.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the local ALS chapter. The contact information is as follows: The ALS Association, Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter

333 North Washington Ave, Suite 105 Minneapolis, MN 55401

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Wednesday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)