Ruby Elaine Solum, 83, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen, MN. Ruby was born August 23, 1934 on a farm north east of Hitterdal, MN. She lived on the farm until she was 7 years old and moved into the town of Hitterdal, where she attended Hitterdal Public School until she graduated as valedictorian in 1952. In 1952, she attended Mayville State Teachers College in Mayville, ND. She taught in a one room schoolhouse for 1st thru 8th grade children in Grandon, ND for one year. She moved to Clifford, ND and taught in a one room schoolhouse, 1st thru 8th grade, for 2 years until 1955. She then moved to Halstad, MN and taught in a two room schoolhouse, 1st – 4th grade until 1956.

Ruby married Raymond Lee Solum Jr. on June 8, 1956 in Hitterdal, MN at Hitterdal Lutheran Church. They lived in Hitterdal, MN. Renee was born in 1957. They moved to Grand Forks, MN in 1959. They moved to Valley Ho Trailer Court where RaeAnn was born in 1960. In 1961, they moved to East Grand Forks, MN and purchased their first home. In 1962, Ruby went to work at ASCS office in Grand Forks, ND until her retirement in December 31, 1993.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Raymond Solum; children, Renee Solum (Terry) and RaeAnn (Jeff) Stella; grandchildren, Conner and Cameron; brother, Charles Peterson; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Myrtle (Lynner) Peterson; siblings, Minor Peterson, Irene Luttrell, Delores Bowers, Robert Peterson and Harley Peterson.

A visitation will begin at 1:00PM on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, followed by the memorial service, beginning at 2:30PM at Salem Lutheran Church in Hitterdal, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Salem Lutheran Church in Hitterdal, MN.

