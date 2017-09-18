School District #592, Climax, Minnesota/Proceedings July 17, 2017

Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday July 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: Jon Carlson, Toscha Larson, Julie Cakebread, Beth Rarick, Molly Paulsrud, Principal Art Meyer and Superintendent Bill Walters. Bryan Stortroen was not present. Karen Thoreson was also present representing the teachers. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the June 19, 2017 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: Roger Quinn Resignation Letter Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $43,281.59 be authorized by the following checks #49368 to #49359 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $9,778.40 for checks #49348 to check #49347 also be approved. Wire transfers totaling $42,366.12 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Fund #6 has been added to the accounting system for the construction projects and bond money. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved seconded by Molly to accept the treasury reports for July as presented. Motion was passed by unanimous vote. Superintendents Report-Roger Quinn Resignation and posting of his open position is done. Renovation and summer project update. Principal Report-Current enrollment and Mr. Meyers Training Schedule Jon moved Molly seconded to table the milk bid decision until the August School Board Meeting. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved and Toscha seconded to accept the resignation of Roger Quinn Social Studies Teacher. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Toscha seconded to approve John Erdahl as varsity assistant basketball coach for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Molly seconded to set lunch prices as the same from the 2016-2017 school year to the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Molly moved Julie seconded to name Brad Erickson as a hearing officer to hear appeals in eligibility for free and reduced meals. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded to set the school rental price at $100 per day for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Beth seconded to set the substitute teacher daily rate at $110 for the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Toscha seconded to set the pre-approved school district mileage rate at $.50 per mile fpr the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Julie seconded that board members will be paid at the rate of $50.00 per meeting and the Board Chairman $75.00 per meeting. Motion passed by unanimous vote Julie moved Toscha seconded to grant permission to the Superintendent and Bookkeeper to prepare for submission of an application for the 2017-2018 school year aid anticipation funds with final documents and amounts that will be presented at the next meeting for signatures and final approval. . Motion passed by unanimous vote Jon moved Julie seconded to table the assignments for non-certified employees until the August school board meeting. Motion passed by unanimous vote Toscha moved Beth seconded to approve the preparation of the Review and Comment for a possible school bond vote for a building addition in the fall of the 2017-2018 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote Beth moved Julie seconded to adjourn the meeting at 9:13pm . Motion passed by unanimous vote. (September 23, 2017)