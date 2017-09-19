Arlyss Davis, 67

Arlyss Benjamin Davis, the son of the late Ralph and Violet (Davis) Davis, was born on February 17, 1950, at Belmont, Iowa. The family moved to Logan, Iowa, when he was a child and he attended Logan Magnolia High School in Logan. On March 8, 1969, Arlyss was united in marriage to Ronda Recoy at Missouri Valley, Iowa, and the couple resided at Logan, Iowa, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, prior to moving to Springdale, Arkansas, in 1980. In 1988, they moved to Karlstad, Minnesota, and in 2002, to Halma, Minnesota, where they have since resided. Arlyss worked at Homark Mobile Homes in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, and at Errico Manufacturing in Thief River Falls. He later became the Halma City maintenance man. He loved cat fishing on the Red River and especially time spent with his grandchildren. He had been in failing health for the past two years and passed away at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2017, at the age of 67 years, 8 months and 26 days. He is survived by his wife, Ronda; one daughter Laurie Spears of Red Lake Falls; one son Adam of Lino Lakes, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Josh, Julie, Jody, Ariel and Austin; six great-grandchildren: Veronica, Abigail, Makayla, Emalee, Karsyn and Liam; two brothers Ward and Ross Davis; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Arlyss was preceded in death by his parents. The memorial service was held Monday, September 18, 2017 at Collins Funeral Chapel Karlstad, Minnesota. Pastor Mark Helgeland – Officiant Interment at Eidsvold Cemetery Halma, Minnesota (at a later date). Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Karlstad, Greenbush and Middle River, MN An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com