Dorothy (Mrs. Orville) Fore, 92

Dorothy (Mrs. Orville) Fore, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, MN.

Dorothy was born on March 31, 1925, in East Grand Forks, MN, the daughter of the late Richard and Ophelia (Marks) Krueger. She grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and attended country school. She graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School and afterwards she moved to California and Washington State where she worked as a teletype operator. On December 1, 1946, she was married to Orville Fore. The family made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, and she worked as a painter for a number of years.

Dorothy is survived by her son Richard (Becky) Fore of East Grand Forks, MN; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Leon (Arlene) Krueger of East Grand Forks, MN; and sister, Delores Clarkson of Cavalier, ND; as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Orville Fore; parents, Richard and Ophelia Fore; daughter, Judy McMenemy; son, Darrell Fore; brothers, Donald and Ray Krueger; and sister, Margaret Redmer.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Friday, September 22, 2017 at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

