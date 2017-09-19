FARMLAND FOR SALE ON BIDS

Brink Lawyers, 217 South Birch, P.O. Box 790 Hallock, MN 56728 218-843-3686

Approximately 846.21 deeded acres, more or less, of prime farmland located in Hazelton, Tegner, Jupiter and Springbrook Townships, Kittson County, Minnesota, is offered for sale. The property consists of the following parcels: Parcel A SE1/4 of Sec. 31 T161N R47W (Hazelton Township), 136.03 cropland acres; Parcel B SE1/4 of Sec. 2 T160N R48W (Tegner Township), 153.28 cropland acres; Parcel C E1/2NE1/4 of Sec. 36 T160N R48W (Tegner Township), 77.33 cropland acres; Parcel D W1/2 of Sec. 7 TI59N R47W(Springbrook Township), 281.05 cropland acres; Parcel E SW1/4 of Sec. 7 T160 R47W (Jupiter Township), 135.75 cropland acres. (This parcel includes a residence, utility and out buildings – owner can provide a copy of a survey which has been made of the building site). The procedure for submitting bids concerning the real estate is as follows: 1. Written, sealed bids for each parcel shall be submitted to Roger C. Malm at the Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm & Albrecht Law Firm, PO Box 790, Hallock, MN, 56728, telephone 218-843-3686. Written bids shall be submitted no later than Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. Seller reserves the right to waive irregularities in the bidding process. 2. The sealed bids shall state the full amount of the bid per parcel and shall not be submitted on a per acre basis. The bid must state the name, address, and telephone number of the bidder, and the bid, as submitted, will be deemed to bind the bidder for a period of not less than 45 days from the deadline date for bid submission which date is shown above. The bid form must be signed by the bidder and be dated. Seller reserves the right to waive irregularities in the format of the bid submitted. 3. The owner of the property shall thereafter review the bids and reserves the right to contact any bidder that has submitted a bid to determine if that bidder wishes to increase their bid or not. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and oral bidding may, but not necessarily will, be allowed to perspective bidders so bidders are expected to submit their bids accordingly. 4. If a bid is accepted a purchase agreement shall be signed by the successful bidder which shall provide for a 10% down payment with full payment to be made at the time of closing which is anticipated to occur 45 days after the purchase agreement is signed. The owner of the property will provide an abstract of title showing good and marketable title to the premises intended to be sold. The purchase agreement will provide that in addition to a current abstract of title seller will bear the expense of preparing the purchase agreement, the deed of conveyance and the state deed tax. 5. Improvements located on the real property including the residence, any utility or outbuildings or bins or other structures are sold without express or implied warranty as to their quality or condition and the purchase agreement shall state that fact in writing. Rent for farmland for the year 2017 shall accrue to the benefit of the seller and the seller shall pay all real property taxes and installments of special assessments due and payable in the year 2017. The CRP contract for the cropland acres that are located within Parcel D will have its rent apportioned to the date of closing, unless otherwise agreed by the parties in writing. The CRP contract(s) which pertains to Parcel D expires September 30, 2021, and the successful purchaser will be required to assume those CRP contracts if purchaser purchases the property described in Parcel D. 6. Information concerning the property is available from the law firm whose address and telephone number is shown above. Bidders are urged to consult all publicly available data and may contact Roger C. Malm at the Law Firm for additional information and for a bidding form.