Richard Glad III, 52

Richard B. Glad III, 52, of Hallock and formerly of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at his home on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Richard was born October 9, 1964, in Grafton, North Dakota to Richard and Diane (Coffield) Glad. He grew up in Lancaster and attended the Lancaster Covenant Church. After completing his education, he began working at Polaris. Richard was a welder and also operated his own computer repair business. He loved to fish and enjoyed hunting. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Diane, Lancaster; brothers, Mark (Tanya) Glad, Greenbush, MN, Jamie Glad, Lancaster; sisters, Vicky Glad, Lancaster and Evette (Harley) Larson, Wasilla, AK; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a nephew, Nicholas. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.