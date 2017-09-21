Take a Kid Hunting this weekend

Frozen mid-step in the woods, trying to remain undetected in pursuit of squirrels or rabbits – while the pose may seem like yoga, it’s often part of hunting small game.

Yet those careful and deliberate movements of yoga do have some parallels with how a hunter learns to move through the woods, and teaching the basics through small game hunting is the focus of Take a Kid Hunting Weekend this Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

During the weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 can hunt small game without a license, but must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Small game hunting is an excellent way to introduce youth to hunting,” said Mike Kurre, DNR mentoring program coordinator. “Starting out pursuing squirrels or rabbits builds essential skills used later on for hunting big game like deer. And for someone new to hunting, it can be a lot of fun.”

Adults can help youth have a good experience by listening to what youth need, and together they can learn the lessons of the forests and fields, added Kurre.

“We encourage adults to keep on mentoring young hunters after this weekend concludes, because often that’s what will keep them going back year after year,” Kurre said.

For more information on small game hunting and hunting regulations, visitmndnr.gov/hunting/smallgame.