Care to share? Food for thought on Kittson County pantries
With the cold weather becoming an expectation, the holiday season is just around the corner. Regardless of how it is celebrated, a holiday usually involves a ton of delicious food. But as can happen, many families cannot afford to splurge on food and goodies. In many instances, the bare minimum is a struggle. This is recognized in Kittson County, and the food pantries are looking to fill that need.
“The Care & Share Pantry in Lake Bronson has been in operation for 20 years,” says Darlene Brown, who has been in charge of the pantry for a fair number of those years. “We’ve got clothes, some furnishings, and lots of food.” The Care & Share Pantry is situated right next to the grocery story in Lake Bronson.
The US Customs and Border Patrol in Lancaster recently participated in a competition designed to raise food and money for food pantries. When some of them found out that they had local food pantries that needed donations, they gave half to Care & Share in Lake Bronson, and half to the Cornerstone Food Pantry in Hallock.
For more on this story, see this week’s North Star News!