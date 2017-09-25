Karlstad votes down Sunday liquor ordinance

At the Karlstad City Council meeting on September 12, one major agenda item was the Sunday Liquor License Ordinance.

The council discussed further the pros and cons for allowing businesses to sell liquor on Sunday if they wanted to. It was decided that to discuss it more would be to continue to put it off and that the interested businesses had a right to get an answer, so a vote was taken. The vote was cast and a majority voted to continue to prevent businesses from selling liquor on Sundays.

