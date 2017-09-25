National writers group to meet at Lake of the Woods
The prestigious Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writer’s (AGLOW) 61st. Annual conference will be held at Sportsman’s Lodge at Lake of the Woods September 25-29, 2017. Approximately 200 AGLOW media, corporate and tourism professionals will come together for the four-day conference for craft improvement and networking while experiencing and promoting the outdoor recreational opportunities in Minnesota’s far North.
