New teachers at Greenbush-Middle River and Badger Schools

BADGER SCHOOL

The Badger school has two new instructors on the teaching staff this year.

Sarah Johnson is a 2010 Roseau High school graduate and a 2013 graduate of the University of North Dakota, with a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. She is a sixth grade teacher at the Badger school.

Sarah and her husband, Zach Johnson, make their home in Roseau.

“I am so thrilled to be back teaching with such great people in an amazing community!” she said.

A 2010 graduate of Roseau High school, Ashley Haman graduated from the Minnesota State University, Moorhead, in 2014, receiving a degree in Elementary Inclusive Education with an Academic Behavorial Strategist licensure. Her current teaching position is in High School Special Education at the Badger school.

Ashley is single and resides in Roseau.

GREENBUSH-MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL

Toia Starren is a GMR Special Education teacher at the Middle River school campus.

A 2012 graduate of the Roseau High school, she attended Bemidji State college from the fall of 2012 to the spring of 2016. Graduating from BSU in May of 2016, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education.

Toia resides in Roseau with her boyfriend, Sylvester Hemp, Jr., and his son, Trace.