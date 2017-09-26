Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Monday, 28, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the South Point Elementary Commons Area. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: Piche Black moved to approve the agenda with the following additions: 7.1 Teacher Evaluation 7.2 Create a .5 FTE 7th Grade Teaching Position 7.3 School Bus Purchase Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on August 14, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the district’s teacher evaluation plan as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to create an additional .5 fte 7th grade teaching position beginning with the 2017-18 school year. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to purchase three used buses from North Central Bus Sales in the amount of $155,785.50. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to accept the following resignation: Casey Burton, Paraprofessional effective August 23, 2017 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to grant a leave of absence to Melanie Mack for the 2017-18 school year. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following people: Abigail Crisman, Elementary Teacher B15, Step 2 – $37,844 beginning August 28, 2017 Cristy Truedson, SP Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 David Pesch, SH Paraprofessional 7.0 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 Brian Bakke, SH Paraprofessional 3.5 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 Mariah Fagerholt, SP Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 Roberta Yanish, SP Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 Kelly Clifton, School Readiness/ECFE Teacher all day on Mondays & Wednesdays and 7:45 to 11:45 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays beginning August 28, 2017 Angela Lindseth, SH Paraprofessional 7.0 hrs./day beginning August 28, 2017 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to renew the 2017-18 contract for Michael Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, at the same salary as his 2016-17 contract. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the 2017-18 contracts for the following people as presented: Deka Ali, Bilingual Liaison Robin Metzgar, Payroll and Benefits Clerk Karen Pickett, Food Service Director Ron Heskin, Director of Buildings and Grounds/Safety Coordinator Steve Larson, Computer Technician Jason Kalt, Computer Technician Scott Koberinski, Activities Director Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the August 13, 2017, payroll in the amount of $6,153.81. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. There were no donations to be accepted at the time of the meeting. Thompson moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #111835 through #111903 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $260,266.81 Food Service Fund 02 0.00 Community Education Fund 04 5,874.80 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 0.00 Activity Fund 21 5,502.49 Electronic Fund Transfers 126,177.97 Total Payments $397,822.07 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:28 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (September 27, 2017)