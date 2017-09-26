Cheryl E. Anderson, 64

“Cherie” E. Anderson, 64, passed away in her home September 20, 2017.

Cherie was born on January 7, 1953 to Ilene (Kittel) and Larry Phillips in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was the first of four children.

She resided in Baudette and was working as a Dispatcher for the county of Lake of the Woods for over ten years. Prior to that, she worked at Cenex and the clinic. She was definitely part of the community. On her off time, she helped with the Lake of the Woods Humane Society. She was an advocate for cats and dogs.

Cherie enjoyed reading. She probably read every book ever written. She enjoyed lounging in her chair with her animals and a good book close by. She was also an avid collector of rare rocks, fossils, figurines and jewelry.

Always a caretaker, she was a mom since 1971. Cherie loved her kids. She was always there for them. She was extremely proud of each of them and supported them with all her heart. Whatever dreams they had, she was there to encourage them to follow. They were her life. Each one had a special spot in her heart.

Cherie is survived by her children: Aaron (Aneen) Stallman of Brimley, Michigan; Ben (Jennifer) Stallman of Roosevelt, Minnesota; Jessamy (Tony) Hulings of Baudette, Minnesota; Mike (Stephani) Anderson of Minneapolis; Travis Anderson of Willmar, Minnesota; brothers Larry Phillips of Baudette and Stephen Phillips of Hibbing; her grandchildren: Hayley, Ulric, Blare, Andrew, David, Cameron, Calyn and Devin; and her babies: Roxy, Toes, Echo and Jet.

She was preceded in death by her mother Ilene, father Larry and her brother Tony.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, September 30 at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Living Water. Her remains will be spread by her children in all the places she intended to travel when she was to retire.